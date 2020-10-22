Earnings results for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.15.

SVB Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business earned $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group has generated $21.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. SVB Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $243.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.28%. The high price target for SIVB is $335.00 and the low price target for SIVB is $140.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SVB Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $243.33, SVB Financial Group has a forecasted downside of 12.3% from its current price of $277.40. SVB Financial Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group does not currently pay a dividend. SVB Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

In the past three months, SVB Financial Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,225,111.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of SVB Financial Group is held by insiders. 90.04% of the stock of SVB Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB



Earnings for SVB Financial Group are expected to decrease by -3.29% in the coming year, from $15.81 to $15.29 per share. The P/E ratio of SVB Financial Group is 16.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of SVB Financial Group is 16.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. SVB Financial Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SVB Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here