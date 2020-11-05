Earnings results for SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

SVMK last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SVMK has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. SVMK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SVMK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.81%. The high price target for SVMK is $30.00 and the low price target for SVMK is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SVMK has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.17, SVMK has a forecasted upside of 22.8% from its current price of $22.12. SVMK has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK does not currently pay a dividend. SVMK does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

In the past three months, SVMK insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,268,797.00 in company stock. Only 18.70% of the stock of SVMK is held by insiders. 77.38% of the stock of SVMK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK



Earnings for SVMK are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of SVMK is -35.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SVMK is -35.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SVMK has a P/B Ratio of 9.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here