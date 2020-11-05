Earnings results for Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Switch last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm earned $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Switch has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.6. Switch has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Switch in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.96%. The high price target for SWCH is $24.00 and the low price target for SWCH is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Switch has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.94, Switch has a forecasted upside of 40.0% from its current price of $14.96. Switch has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch has a dividend yield of 1.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Switch has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Switch is 133.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Switch will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.96% in the coming year. This indicates that Switch may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

In the past three months, Switch insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,457,196.00 in company stock. Only 30.52% of the stock of Switch is held by insiders. Only 34.40% of the stock of Switch is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Switch (NYSE:SWCH



Earnings for Switch are expected to grow by 21.05% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Switch is 149.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Switch is 149.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 39.24. Switch has a P/B Ratio of 5.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

