Earnings results for Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Sykes Enterprises last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. Its revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sykes Enterprises has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Sykes Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sykes Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.05%. The high price target for SYKE is $40.00 and the low price target for SYKE is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sykes Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.50, Sykes Enterprises has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $36.39. Sykes Enterprises has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. Sykes Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

In the past three months, Sykes Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $150,400.00 in company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Sykes Enterprises is held by insiders. 89.66% of the stock of Sykes Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE



Earnings for Sykes Enterprises are expected to grow by 9.32% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $2.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Sykes Enterprises is 19.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Sykes Enterprises is 19.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.18. Sykes Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 1.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sykes Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

