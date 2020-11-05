Earnings results for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Synaptics last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company earned $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million. Synaptics has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Synaptics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synaptics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.52%. The high price target for SYNA is $120.00 and the low price target for SYNA is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics does not currently pay a dividend. Synaptics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

In the past three months, Synaptics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,005,097.00 in company stock. Only 0.85% of the stock of Synaptics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA



The P/E ratio of Synaptics is 23.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Synaptics is 23.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.74. Synaptics has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synaptics has a P/B Ratio of 3.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

