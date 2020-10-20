Earnings results for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.22.

Synchrony Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business earned $950 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Synchrony Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.26, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.68%. The high price target for SYF is $42.00 and the low price target for SYF is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Synchrony Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.26, Synchrony Financial has a forecasted downside of 9.7% from its current price of $29.08. Synchrony Financial has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Synchrony Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Synchrony Financial is 20.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Synchrony Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.53% next year. This indicates that Synchrony Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

In the past three months, Synchrony Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $233,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Synchrony Financial is held by insiders. 91.75% of the stock of Synchrony Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF



Earnings for Synchrony Financial are expected to grow by 96.05% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $2.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Synchrony Financial is 8.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Synchrony Financial is 8.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Synchrony Financial has a PEG Ratio of 3.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synchrony Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here