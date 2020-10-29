Earnings results for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Syneos Health last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Syneos Health has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0. Syneos Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Syneos Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.41%. The high price target for SYNH is $82.00 and the low price target for SYNH is $52.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Syneos Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.00, Syneos Health has a forecasted upside of 27.4% from its current price of $53.37. Syneos Health has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health does not currently pay a dividend. Syneos Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

In the past three months, Syneos Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $223,902,696.00 in company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of Syneos Health is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH



Earnings for Syneos Health are expected to grow by 26.81% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Syneos Health is 29.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Syneos Health is 29.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Syneos Health has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

