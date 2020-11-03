Earnings results for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Sysco last released its earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company earned $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.2. Sysco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sysco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.71%. The high price target for SYY is $94.00 and the low price target for SYY is $60.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sysco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.63, Sysco has a forecasted upside of 23.7% from its current price of $57.09. Sysco has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco pays a meaningful dividend of 3.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sysco has been increasing its dividend for 40 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sysco is 89.55%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Sysco will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.63% next year. This indicates that Sysco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

In the past three months, Sysco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $669,515.00 in company stock. Only 5.17% of the stock of Sysco is held by insiders. 79.58% of the stock of Sysco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sysco (NYSE:SYY



Earnings for Sysco are expected to grow by 70.56% in the coming year, from $1.80 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Sysco is 150.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Sysco is 150.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 35.31. Sysco has a PEG Ratio of 3.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sysco has a P/B Ratio of 25.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

