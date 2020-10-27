Earnings results for Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Systemax last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Systemax has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Systemax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Systemax pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Systemax does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Systemax is 42.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Systemax will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.33% next year. This indicates that Systemax will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Systemax insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.00% of the stock of Systemax is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.06% of the stock of Systemax is held by institutions.

Earnings for Systemax are expected to grow by 11.94% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Systemax is 18.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Systemax is 18.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 38.01. Systemax has a P/B Ratio of 5.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

