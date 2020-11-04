Earnings results for T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

T2 Biosystems last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm earned $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. T2 Biosystems has generated ($1.30) earnings per share over the last year. T2 Biosystems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for T2 Biosystems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 134.57%. The high price target for TTOO is $4.00 and the low price target for TTOO is $2.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

T2 Biosystems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.17, T2 Biosystems has a forecasted upside of 134.6% from its current price of $1.35. T2 Biosystems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems does not currently pay a dividend. T2 Biosystems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

In the past three months, T2 Biosystems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of T2 Biosystems is held by insiders. Only 10.06% of the stock of T2 Biosystems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO



Earnings for T2 Biosystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.45) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of T2 Biosystems is -1.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of T2 Biosystems is -1.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

