Earnings results for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.78%. The high price target for TRHC is $83.00 and the low price target for TRHC is $46.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.30, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a forecasted upside of 91.8% from its current price of $34.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare does not currently pay a dividend. Tabula Rasa HealthCare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

In the past three months, Tabula Rasa HealthCare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,723,058.00 in company stock. Only 11.60% of the stock of Tabula Rasa HealthCare is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC



Earnings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Tabula Rasa HealthCare is -16.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tabula Rasa HealthCare is -16.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a P/B Ratio of 4.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here