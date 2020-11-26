Earnings results for Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Taitron Components is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.61%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Taitron Components has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

In the past three months, Taitron Components insiders have sold 60.49% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $4,050.00 in company stock and sold $6,500.00 in company stock. 61.67% of the stock of Taitron Components is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.08% of the stock of Taitron Components is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Taitron Components is 9.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.69 and a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.48. Taitron Components has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

