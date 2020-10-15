Earnings results for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/15/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. last released its earnings results on July 16th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 15th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 54.85%. The high price target for TSM is $40.00 and the low price target for TSM is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a forecasted downside of 54.9% from its current price of $88.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a dividend yield of 1.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is 62.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.30% next year. This indicates that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

In the past three months, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.11% of the stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is held by insiders. Only 18.52% of the stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM



Earnings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $3.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is 30.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is 30.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a P/B Ratio of 8.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

