Earnings results for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Takeda Pharmaceutical last posted its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $7.46 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. Takeda Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Takeda Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.73%. The high price target for TAK is $30.00 and the low price target for TAK is $19.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Takeda Pharmaceutical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.75, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a forecasted upside of 53.7% from its current price of $16.10. Takeda Pharmaceutical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical pays a meaningful dividend of 3.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Takeda Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Takeda Pharmaceutical is 34.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

In the past three months, Takeda Pharmaceutical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.54% of the stock of Takeda Pharmaceutical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK



The P/E ratio of Takeda Pharmaceutical is 35.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Takeda Pharmaceutical is 35.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here