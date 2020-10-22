Earnings results for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

TAL Education Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business earned $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. Its revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. TAL Education Group has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,499.5. TAL Education Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TAL Education Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.12%. The high price target for TAL is $109.00 and the low price target for TAL is $56.60. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TAL Education Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 13 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.08, TAL Education Group has a forecasted downside of 1.1% from its current price of $74.92. TAL Education Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. TAL Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

In the past three months, TAL Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.81% of the stock of TAL Education Group is held by insiders. 60.16% of the stock of TAL Education Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL



Earnings for TAL Education Group are expected to grow by 108.93% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of TAL Education Group is 7,499.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of TAL Education Group is 7,499.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.31. TAL Education Group has a P/B Ratio of 16.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

