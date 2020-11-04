Earnings results for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Talos Energy last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.88 million. Talos Energy has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.3. Talos Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Talos Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 136.22%. The high price target for TALO is $19.00 and the low price target for TALO is $10.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Talos Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Talos Energy has a forecasted upside of 136.2% from its current price of $6.35. Talos Energy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Talos Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

In the past three months, Talos Energy insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $417,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of Talos Energy is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO



Earnings for Talos Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Talos Energy is 3.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Talos Energy is 3.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.02. Talos Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

