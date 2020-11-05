Earnings results for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. The company earned $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year. Tandem Diabetes Care has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.22%. The high price target for TNDM is $140.00 and the low price target for TNDM is $75.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tandem Diabetes Care has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $113.86, Tandem Diabetes Care has a forecasted downside of 1.2% from its current price of $115.26. Tandem Diabetes Care has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care does not currently pay a dividend. Tandem Diabetes Care does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

In the past three months, Tandem Diabetes Care insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,720,400.00 in company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of Tandem Diabetes Care is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM



Earnings for Tandem Diabetes Care are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care is -153.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care is -153.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tandem Diabetes Care has a P/B Ratio of 34.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

