Earnings results for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Tapestry last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.14 million. Tapestry has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year. Tapestry has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tapestry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.76, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.12%. The high price target for TPR is $28.00 and the low price target for TPR is $15.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tapestry has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.76, Tapestry has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $21.31. Tapestry has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry does not currently pay a dividend. Tapestry does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

In the past three months, Tapestry insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $198,205.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Tapestry is held by insiders. 87.55% of the stock of Tapestry is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR



Earnings for Tapestry are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Tapestry is -9.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tapestry is -9.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tapestry has a PEG Ratio of 1.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tapestry has a P/B Ratio of 2.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here