Earnings results for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

Target last released its quarterly earnings data on August 19th, 2020. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm earned $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Its revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has generated $6.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Target has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Target will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Target (NYSE:TGT)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Target in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $141.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.13%. The high price target for TGT is $180.00 and the low price target for TGT is $105.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Target has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $141.64, Target has a forecasted downside of 13.1% from its current price of $163.04. Target has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Target has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of Target is 42.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Target will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.32% next year. This indicates that Target will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Target (NYSE:TGT)

In the past three months, Target insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,084,422.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Target is held by insiders. 80.87% of the stock of Target is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Target (NYSE:TGT



Earnings for Target are expected to grow by 7.24% in the coming year, from $7.18 to $7.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Target is 23.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Target is 23.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.09. Target has a PEG Ratio of 3.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Target has a P/B Ratio of 6.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

