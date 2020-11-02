Earnings results for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Solaredge Technologies last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company earned $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Its revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Solaredge Technologies has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.8. Solaredge Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Solaredge Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.



16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Solaredge Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $192.87, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.16%. The high price target for SEDG is $378.00 and the low price target for SEDG is $88.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Solaredge Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $192.87, Solaredge Technologies has a forecasted downside of 25.2% from its current price of $257.69. Solaredge Technologies has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.



Solaredge Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Solaredge Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.



In the past three months, Solaredge Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,727,271.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Solaredge Technologies is held by insiders. 87.84% of the stock of Solaredge Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.





Earnings for Solaredge Technologies are expected to grow by 57.09% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $4.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Solaredge Technologies is 75.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Solaredge Technologies is 75.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. Solaredge Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 4.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Solaredge Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 15.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

