Earnings results for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($11.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $12.53. The company had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.35 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $6.35 earnings per share over the last year. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.84%. The high price target for TARO is $82.00 and the low price target for TARO is $82.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.00, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a forecasted upside of 32.8% from its current price of $61.73. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

In the past three months, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.80% of the stock of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is held by insiders. Only 12.15% of the stock of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO



Earnings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries are expected to grow by 33.05% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $4.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is -9.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is -9.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

