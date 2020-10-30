Earnings results for Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 10/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Tata Motors last released its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Tata Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tata Motors in the last 12 months. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for Tata Motors.

Dividend Strength: Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors does not currently pay a dividend. Tata Motors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

In the past three months, Tata Motors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.48% of the stock of Tata Motors is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM



Earnings for Tata Motors are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.06) to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Tata Motors is -2.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tata Motors is -2.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tata Motors has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

