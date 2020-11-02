Earnings results for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras last posted its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company earned $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.60%. The high price target for PBR is $13.00 and the low price target for PBR is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 29.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.09% in the coming year. This indicates that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.51% of the stock of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is held by institutions.

Earnings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 5.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 5.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

