Earnings results for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Taylor Morrison Home last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Taylor Morrison Home has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.63%. The high price target for TMHC is $35.00 and the low price target for TMHC is $16.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taylor Morrison Home has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, Taylor Morrison Home has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $23.35. Taylor Morrison Home has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home does not currently pay a dividend. Taylor Morrison Home does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

In the past three months, Taylor Morrison Home insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,512.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Taylor Morrison Home is held by insiders. 98.07% of the stock of Taylor Morrison Home is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC



Earnings for Taylor Morrison Home are expected to grow by 36.23% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $3.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 16.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. Taylor Morrison Home has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here