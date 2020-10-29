Earnings results for TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

TC Energy last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. TC Energy has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. TC Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TC Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.94%. The high price target for TRP is $80.00 and the low price target for TRP is $49.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TC Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.43, TC Energy has a forecasted upside of 67.9% from its current price of $40.15. TC Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.83%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TC Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TC Energy is 77.88%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, TC Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.14% in the coming year. This indicates that TC Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

In the past three months, TC Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.33% of the stock of TC Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP



Earnings for TC Energy are expected to grow by 3.62% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.15 per share. The P/E ratio of TC Energy is 11.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of TC Energy is 11.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. TC Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TC Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

