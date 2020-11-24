Earnings results for (TC) (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

(TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on September 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $7.75 million during the quarter. (TC) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. (TC) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on (TC) (NYSE:TC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for (TC) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.43%. The high price target for TC is $3.00 and the low price target for TC is $3.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: (TC) (NYSE:TC)

(TC) does not currently pay a dividend. (TC) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: (TC) (NYSE:TC)

In the past three months, (TC) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

