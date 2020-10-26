Earnings results for TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

TCF Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. TCF Financial has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. TCF Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TCF Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.31%. The high price target for TCF is $50.00 and the low price target for TCF is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TCF Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.64, TCF Financial has a forecasted upside of 20.3% from its current price of $29.62. TCF Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.73%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TCF Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TCF Financial is 73.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TCF Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.00% next year. This indicates that TCF Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

In the past three months, TCF Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $574,140.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of TCF Financial is held by insiders. 80.46% of the stock of TCF Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF



Earnings for TCF Financial are expected to grow by 2.56% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of TCF Financial is 15.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of TCF Financial is 15.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. TCF Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TCF Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

