Earnings results for TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

TCG BDC last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business earned $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. TCG BDC has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. TCG BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TCG BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.89%. The high price target for CGBD is $10.00 and the low price target for CGBD is $8.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 15.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TCG BDC does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TCG BDC is 71.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, TCG BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.33% in the coming year. This indicates that TCG BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

In the past three months, TCG BDC insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $26,250.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of TCG BDC is held by insiders. Only 26.30% of the stock of TCG BDC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD



Earnings for TCG BDC are expected to decrease by -0.66% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of TCG BDC is -9.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TCG BDC is -9.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TCG BDC has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

