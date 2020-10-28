Earnings results for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

TE Connectivity last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has generated $5.55 earnings per share over the last year. TE Connectivity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TE Connectivity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.37%. The high price target for TEL is $130.00 and the low price target for TEL is $80.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TE Connectivity has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of TE Connectivity is 34.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TE Connectivity will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.95% next year. This indicates that TE Connectivity will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

In the past three months, TE Connectivity insiders have sold 73,073.09% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $15,235.00 in company stock and sold $11,147,920.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of TE Connectivity is held by insiders. 90.30% of the stock of TE Connectivity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL



Earnings for TE Connectivity are expected to grow by 24.49% in the coming year, from $3.96 to $4.93 per share. The P/E ratio of TE Connectivity is -327.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TE Connectivity is -327.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TE Connectivity has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TE Connectivity has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

