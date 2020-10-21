Earnings results for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 18 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

TechnipFMC last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company earned $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year. TechnipFMC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TechnipFMC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 99.22%. The high price target for FTI is $35.00 and the low price target for FTI is $5.70. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TechnipFMC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, TechnipFMC has a forecasted upside of 99.2% from its current price of $7.28. TechnipFMC has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC does not currently pay a dividend. TechnipFMC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

In the past three months, TechnipFMC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of TechnipFMC is held by insiders. 76.29% of the stock of TechnipFMC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI



Earnings for TechnipFMC are expected to grow by 84.21% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of TechnipFMC is -0.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TechnipFMC is -0.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TechnipFMC has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. TechnipFMC has a P/B Ratio of 0.42. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

