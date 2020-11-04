Earnings results for TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

TechTarget last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm earned $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34 million. TechTarget has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.8. TechTarget has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TechTarget in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.48%. The high price target for TTGT is $42.00 and the low price target for TTGT is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TechTarget has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.75, TechTarget has a forecasted downside of 25.5% from its current price of $43.95. TechTarget has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

TechTarget does not currently pay a dividend. TechTarget does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, TechTarget insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,964,109.00 in company stock. Only 16.42% of the stock of TechTarget is held by insiders. 89.63% of the stock of TechTarget is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for TechTarget are expected to grow by 29.41% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of TechTarget is 75.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of TechTarget is 75.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.81. TechTarget has a P/B Ratio of 8.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

