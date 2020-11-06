Earnings results for Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Tecnoglass last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Tecnoglass has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tecnoglass in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.48%. The high price target for TGLS is $7.00 and the low price target for TGLS is $4.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tecnoglass has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.75, Tecnoglass has a forecasted upside of 6.5% from its current price of $5.40. Tecnoglass has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass pays a meaningful dividend of 2.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tecnoglass has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tecnoglass is 15.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tecnoglass will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.19% next year. This indicates that Tecnoglass will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

In the past three months, Tecnoglass insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,172.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Tecnoglass is held by insiders. Only 15.66% of the stock of Tecnoglass is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS



Earnings for Tecnoglass are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Tecnoglass is 36.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Tecnoglass is 36.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.24. Tecnoglass has a PEG Ratio of 0.48. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Tecnoglass has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

