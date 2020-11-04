Earnings results for Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Tejon Ranch last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $4.78 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.3. Tejon Ranch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Tejon Ranch.

Dividend Strength: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch does not currently pay a dividend. Tejon Ranch does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

In the past three months, Tejon Ranch insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $528,240.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 20.91% of the stock of Tejon Ranch is held by insiders. 69.12% of the stock of Tejon Ranch is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC



Earnings for Tejon Ranch are expected to grow by 1,500.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Tejon Ranch is 42.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Tejon Ranch is 42.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Tejon Ranch has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

