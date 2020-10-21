Earnings results for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.84.

Teledyne Technologies last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The company earned $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies has generated $10.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Teledyne Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teledyne Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $370.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.06%. The high price target for TDY is $415.00 and the low price target for TDY is $331.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teledyne Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $370.20, Teledyne Technologies has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $339.46. Teledyne Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Teledyne Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

In the past three months, Teledyne Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.15% of the stock of Teledyne Technologies is held by insiders. 87.24% of the stock of Teledyne Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY



Earnings for Teledyne Technologies are expected to grow by 15.56% in the coming year, from $9.83 to $11.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Teledyne Technologies is 32.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Teledyne Technologies is 32.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 31.18. Teledyne Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here