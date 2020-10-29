Earnings results for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.9699999999999998.

Teleflex last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. The business earned $567 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has generated $11.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Teleflex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teleflex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $389.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.23%. The high price target for TFX is $440.00 and the low price target for TFX is $275.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teleflex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $389.40, Teleflex has a forecasted upside of 16.2% from its current price of $335.03. Teleflex has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex has a dividend yield of 0.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Teleflex has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Teleflex is 12.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teleflex will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.18% next year. This indicates that Teleflex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

In the past three months, Teleflex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $212,254.00 in company stock. Only 2.21% of the stock of Teleflex is held by insiders. 91.29% of the stock of Teleflex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX



Earnings for Teleflex are expected to grow by 30.09% in the coming year, from $10.27 to $13.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Teleflex is 32.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Teleflex is 32.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Teleflex has a PEG Ratio of 2.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teleflex has a P/B Ratio of 5.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here