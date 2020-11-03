Earnings results for Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Telefônica Brasil last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Telefônica Brasil has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Telefônica Brasil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telefônica Brasil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.30%. The high price target for VIV is $12.00 and the low price target for VIV is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Telefônica Brasil has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.75, Telefônica Brasil has a forecasted upside of 44.3% from its current price of $7.45. Telefônica Brasil has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Telefônica Brasil has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Telefônica Brasil is 118.84%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Telefônica Brasil will have a dividend payout ratio of 130.16% in the coming year. This indicates that Telefônica Brasil may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

In the past three months, Telefônica Brasil insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.05% of the stock of Telefônica Brasil is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV



Earnings for Telefônica Brasil are expected to grow by 14.55% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Telefônica Brasil is 12.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Telefônica Brasil is 12.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.98. Telefônica Brasil has a PEG Ratio of 1.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Telefônica Brasil has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

