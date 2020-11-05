Earnings results for Telefonos de Mexico (NYSE:TMX)

Telefonos de Mexico last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm earned $534 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.27 million. Telefonos de Mexico has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.8. Telefonos de Mexico has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Telefonos de Mexico (NYSE:TMX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telefonos de Mexico in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.07%. The high price target for TMX is $43.00 and the low price target for TMX is $43.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Telefonos de Mexico has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, Telefonos de Mexico has a forecasted downside of 12.1% from its current price of $48.90. Telefonos de Mexico has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Telefonos de Mexico (NYSE:TMX)

Telefonos de Mexico does not currently pay a dividend. Telefonos de Mexico does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Telefonos de Mexico (NYSE:TMX)

In the past three months, Telefonos de Mexico insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $108,675.00 in company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Telefonos de Mexico is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Telefonos de Mexico (NYSE:TMX



Earnings for Telefonos de Mexico are expected to grow by 47.06% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Telefonos de Mexico is 97.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Telefonos de Mexico is 97.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.94. Telefonos de Mexico has a PEG Ratio of 4.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Telefonos de Mexico has a P/B Ratio of 2.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

