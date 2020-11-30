Earnings results for Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teligent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 280.95%. The high price target for TLGT is $2.00 and the low price target for TLGT is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Teligent has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Teligent has a forecasted upside of 281.0% from its current price of $0.53. Teligent has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent does not currently pay a dividend. Teligent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

In the past three months, Teligent insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.09% of the stock of Teligent is held by insiders. Only 31.08% of the stock of Teligent is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT



The P/E ratio of Teligent is -0.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Teligent is -0.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here