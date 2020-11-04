Earnings results for Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Tellurian last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company earned $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Tellurian has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. Tellurian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tellurian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 241.91%. The high price target for TELL is $5.25 and the low price target for TELL is $2.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian does not currently pay a dividend. Tellurian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

In the past three months, Tellurian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.30% of the stock of Tellurian is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.24% of the stock of Tellurian is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL



Earnings for Tellurian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Tellurian is -0.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tellurian is -0.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tellurian has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

