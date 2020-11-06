Earnings results for TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

TELUS last released its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business earned $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. TELUS has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. TELUS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. TELUS will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TELUS (NYSE:TU)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TELUS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.64%. The high price target for TU is $30.50 and the low price target for TU is $21.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TELUS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.25, TELUS has a forecasted upside of 48.6% from its current price of $17.66. TELUS has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TELUS has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TELUS is 80.91%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, TELUS will have a dividend payout ratio of 90.82% in the coming year. This indicates that TELUS may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TELUS (NYSE:TU)

In the past three months, TELUS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.96% of the stock of TELUS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TELUS (NYSE:TU



Earnings for TELUS are expected to grow by 11.36% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of TELUS is 19.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.28. The P/E ratio of TELUS is 19.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.37. TELUS has a PEG Ratio of 3.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TELUS has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

