Earnings results for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

Tempur Sealy International last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempur Sealy International has generated $4.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Tempur Sealy International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tempur Sealy International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.22%. The high price target for TPX is $130.00 and the low price target for TPX is $78.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tempur Sealy International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.82, Tempur Sealy International has a forecasted upside of 25.2% from its current price of $86.90. Tempur Sealy International has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International does not currently pay a dividend. Tempur Sealy International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

In the past three months, Tempur Sealy International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.14% of the stock of Tempur Sealy International is held by insiders. 95.00% of the stock of Tempur Sealy International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX



Earnings for Tempur Sealy International are expected to grow by 17.95% in the coming year, from $5.85 to $6.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Tempur Sealy International is 23.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Tempur Sealy International is 23.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.61. Tempur Sealy International has a PEG Ratio of 0.61. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Tempur Sealy International has a P/B Ratio of 13.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

