Earnings results for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Tenable last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Tenable has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenable in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.11%. The high price target for TENB is $50.00 and the low price target for TENB is $29.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tenable has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.67, Tenable has a forecasted upside of 11.1% from its current price of $36.60. Tenable has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable does not currently pay a dividend. Tenable does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

In the past three months, Tenable insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $163,149,366.00 in company stock. Only 16.40% of the stock of Tenable is held by insiders. 78.13% of the stock of Tenable is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB



Earnings for Tenable are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Tenable is -39.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tenable is -39.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenable has a P/B Ratio of 36.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here