Earnings results for Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Tenaris last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Tenaris has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year. Tenaris has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenaris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.96, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.98%. The high price target for TS is $25.00 and the low price target for TS is $7.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Tenaris does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Tenaris is 88.89%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

In the past three months, Tenaris insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Tenaris is held by insiders. Only 11.95% of the stock of Tenaris is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tenaris (NYSE:TS



Earnings for Tenaris are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Tenaris is -13.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tenaris is -13.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenaris has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

