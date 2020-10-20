Earnings results for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Tenet Healthcare last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year. Tenet Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenet Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.23%. The high price target for THC is $35.00 and the low price target for THC is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tenet Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.82, Tenet Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $28.19. Tenet Healthcare has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Tenet Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

In the past three months, Tenet Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Tenet Healthcare is held by insiders. 95.96% of the stock of Tenet Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC



Earnings for Tenet Healthcare are expected to decrease by -34.03% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $2.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Tenet Healthcare is -55.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tenet Healthcare is -55.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenet Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 4.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tenet Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 6.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

