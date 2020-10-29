Earnings results for Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Tennant last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $214 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Tennant has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Tennant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tennant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.96%. The high price target for TNC is $70.00 and the low price target for TNC is $70.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant has a dividend yield of 1.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tennant has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tennant is 30.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tennant will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.88% next year. This indicates that Tennant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

In the past three months, Tennant insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Tennant is held by insiders. 92.24% of the stock of Tennant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tennant (NYSE:TNC



Earnings for Tennant are expected to grow by 26.87% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Tennant is 24.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Tennant is 24.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.06. Tennant has a PEG Ratio of 2.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tennant has a P/B Ratio of 3.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

