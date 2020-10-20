Earnings results for Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Teradyne last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Teradyne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teradyne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.12%. The high price target for TER is $115.00 and the low price target for TER is $48.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Teradyne has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.50, Teradyne has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $86.67. Teradyne has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Teradyne has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Teradyne is 17.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teradyne will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.81% next year. This indicates that Teradyne will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

In the past three months, Teradyne insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,299,288.00 in company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Teradyne is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Teradyne (NYSE:TER



Earnings for Teradyne are expected to grow by 12.44% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Teradyne is 37.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Teradyne is 37.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.97. Teradyne has a PEG Ratio of 2.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teradyne has a P/B Ratio of 9.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

