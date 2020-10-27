Earnings results for Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Terex last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex has generated $3.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.9. Terex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Terex (NYSE:TEX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Terex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.36%. The high price target for TEX is $44.00 and the low price target for TEX is $15.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Terex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.06, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.14, Terex has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $25.75. Terex has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex does not currently pay a dividend. Terex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Terex (NYSE:TEX)

In the past three months, Terex insiders have sold just slightly more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $94,624.00 in company stock and sold $99,755.00 in company stock. It is common for insiders to sell company stock at intervals simply to diversify their holdings. Only 3.70% of the stock of Terex is held by insiders. 86.57% of the stock of Terex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Terex (NYSE:TEX



Earnings for Terex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Terex is 160.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Terex is 160.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. Terex has a P/B Ratio of 1.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here