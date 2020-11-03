Earnings results for Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Ternium last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ternium has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Ternium has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ternium in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.13%. The high price target for TX is $32.00 and the low price target for TX is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ternium has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.92, Ternium has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $19.89. Ternium has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Ternium is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ternium does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ternium is 41.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ternium will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.60% next year. This indicates that Ternium will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Ternium insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.04% of the stock of Ternium is held by insiders. Only 18.01% of the stock of Ternium is held by institutions.

Earnings for Ternium are expected to grow by 43.24% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Ternium is 20.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Ternium is 20.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.05. Ternium has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ternium has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

