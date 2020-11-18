Earnings results for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Terreno Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.90%. The high price target for TRNO is $70.00 and the low price target for TRNO is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Terreno Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.00, Terreno Realty has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $61.01. Terreno Realty has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 1.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Terreno Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Terreno Realty is 84.06%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Terreno Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.89% next year. This indicates that Terreno Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

In the past three months, Terreno Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Terreno Realty is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO



Earnings for Terreno Realty are expected to grow by 9.03% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Terreno Realty is 56.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Terreno Realty is 56.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.74. Terreno Realty has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here