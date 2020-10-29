Earnings results for Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Territorial Bancorp last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Territorial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Territorial Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.82%. The high price target for TBNK is $30.00 and the low price target for TBNK is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Territorial Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Territorial Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 22.8% from its current price of $21.17. Territorial Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.29%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Territorial Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Territorial Bancorp is 39.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Territorial Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.73% next year. This indicates that Territorial Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

In the past three months, Territorial Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.80% of the stock of Territorial Bancorp is held by insiders. 48.57% of the stock of Territorial Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK



Earnings for Territorial Bancorp are expected to remain at $1.85 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Territorial Bancorp is 10.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Territorial Bancorp is 10.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Territorial Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here